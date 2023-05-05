Wrestlers' Demands Have Been Met, Should Allow Probe to Complete: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur spoke to the media on the sidelines of an event in Lucknow.
(Photo: MYAS)
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday that all the demands of wrestlers had been fulfilled and they should now allow the investigation to be completed.
Speaking to reporters at an event in Lucknow, Thakur said, "A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi Police, the Supreme Court also gave its verdict. The Delhi Police are conducting a fair investigation.
Earlier in Delhi, wrestler Vinesh Phogat had slammed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for not taking any action and "suppressing" the matter by forming a committee.
"We ended our protest after talking to Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. He tried to suppress the matter by forming a committee and no action was taken that time," she had said.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)