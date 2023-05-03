‘Anurag Thakur Tried To Suppress Wrestlers’ Protest,’ Claims Vinesh Phogat

The ace wrestler also said that it is tough to stand against a powerful person who is misusing his power and position for a very long time.

"It is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long," she said.

The Olympian further revealed that the wrestlers had met an official before they started their protest in Jantar Mantar, for the first time. But, no action was taken.

"Three-four months before we sat at Jantar Mantar, we had met an official, we had told him everything about how women athletes are sexually harassed and mentally tortured when no action was taken, then we sat on dharna," Vinesh said.