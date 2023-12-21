WFI Election LIVE Updates: Brij Bhushan Aide Sanjay Singh Becomes New President, Beats Anita Sheoran 40-7

It was on 18 January when renowned Indian wrestlers – led by Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia – organised a dharna at the Jantar Mantar, accusing the then president of WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexual harassment.

Three months after the incident, on 24 April, the Indian Olympic Association stated they will form an ad-hoc committee to conduct the WFI elections. The committee was eventually formed three days later.

On 15 June, a chargesheet was filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under three different sections (354, 354A and 354D) of the Indian Penal Code.