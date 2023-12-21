WFI Election LIVE Updates: Brij Bhushan Aide Sanjay Singh Becomes New President, Beats Anita Sheoran 40-7

WFI Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The WFI elections will happen today. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh backed Sanjay Singh 'Bablu' and Commonwealth Games medallist Anita Sheoran are battle for the president's position.
(Photo: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
After multiple rounds of delays and deliberations, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are finally scheduled to be held today, at the Indian Olympic Association headquarter in Delhi. We will bring you all the live updates from the election.
It was on 18 January when renowned Indian wrestlers – led by Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia – organised a dharna at the Jantar Mantar, accusing the then president of WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexual harassment.
Three months after the incident, on 24 April, the Indian Olympic Association stated they will form an ad-hoc committee to conduct the WFI elections. The committee was eventually formed three days later.
On 15 June, a chargesheet was filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under three different sections (354, 354A and 354D) of the Indian Penal Code.
The elections were first supposed to be held on 7 May, but the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) opted to postpone it after the wrestlers sat on a dharna yet again.
The next schedule date was 6 July, and then 11 July, but the elections kept on getting postponed. At the heart of the problem on these occasions was questions on affiliations of certain state bodies, who sought voting rights despite not being affiliated with the WFI. This included federations from Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The next date was finalised as 12 August, but there was another delay after the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a stay on the elections. This order came after the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) filed a petition, claiming they have the right to be WFI’s affiliated member organisation from the state, and not the ones who had voting rights – the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA).
For the presidential position, the battle is between Sanjay Singh 'Bablu' and Anita Sheoran. Here's all you need to know about them:
Born into a business family, Sanjay further informed that his father, Nand Lal Singh organised wrestling bouts at his village. Prior to joining the national federation, he too was associated with local wrestling competitions.
Anita Sheoran – Backed by the protesting wrestlers, Anita Sheoran is a female wrestler who won a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
While Sanjay Singh and Anita Sheoran are competing for the president's position, 14 other positions are being contested for.
Let's know about those positions and subsequent candidates:
Senior Vice President (1) – Devender, ID Nanavati
Vice Presidents (4) – Jai Prakash, Asit Kumar Saha, Kartar Singh, Mohan Yadav, N Phoni
Secretary General (1) – Darshal Lal, Prem Chand Lochab
Treasurer (1) – Dushyant Sharma, Satya Pal Singh Deshwal
Joint Secretaries (2) – Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, RK Purushotham, Kuldip Singh, Rohtash Singh
Executive Members (5) – Ajay Vaid, Prashant Rai, Neivikuolie Khatsii, M Loganathan, Rajnish Kumar, Ummed Singh, Ratul Sarma
Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters, former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed Sanjay Singh is bound to win the elections.
"Sanjay Singh is bound to win the elections. The elections are being contested as per the guidelines of Supreme Court. I was told any of my family members should not contest the elections. I have abided by that," said Brij Bhushan.
As the protesting wrestlers continue to express dissatisfaction with the candidature of Sanjay Singh, believed to be a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, it is reported that they will address the media this evening, once the winners have been declared.
Meanwhile, we are getting closer to finding the result. The votes are still being counted at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters, but it should not take very long to know the next WFI president.
We are awaiting official confirmation, which can come any minute now, but some reports suggest Sanjay Singh has secured a landslide 40-7 win against Anita Sheoran. 47 of the possible 50 votes were cast.
The official confirmation is yet to arrive, but Brij Bhushan's son-in-law Vishal states their entire panel has emerged victorious.
"Our entire panel has won. Fortunately, everyone has won with a good majority. We will wait for the official tally, they are still counting the votes. Because of all this mess, our athletes have not been able to do well recently, but they shouldn’t be blamed for that. Our wrestlers have great potential and ability, but if someone is not picked on merit because of politics, we understand ultimately the wrestlers will suffer," he said, while speaking to the media.
New WFI president Sanjay Singh and his supporters are spotted in a celebratory mood outside the IOA headquarters.
Speaking to ANI about his plans for the future, he said "Now we will conduct the Nationals. We have Olympics coming up, so we need to ensure another year doesn’t go to waste. I will conduct camps."
"Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politics," he further added, hinting at the protesting wrestlers.
The other winners are:
Senior Vice President – Devender beats ID Nanavati.
Vice Presidents – Jai Prakash, Asit Kumar Saha, N Phoni & Kartar Singh are elected. Mohan Yadav isn’t.
Secretary General – Prem Chand Lochab beats Darshan Lal.
Treasurer – Satya Pal Singh Deshwal beats Dushyant Sharma.
Joint Secretaries – Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty and RK Purusotham are elected. Kuldip Singh and Rohtash Singh aren’t.
Executive Members – Neivikuolie Khatsii, Rajnish Kumar, Ummed Singh, M Loganathan and Prashant Rai are elected.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are being contested today in Delhi.
Elections will be held for 15 posts.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh backed candidate Sanjay Singh 'Bablu' has defeated Commonwealth Games medallist Anita Sheoran to become the new president.
Following Sanjay Singh's landslide victory, the protesting wrestlers are expected to address the media.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)