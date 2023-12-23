Virender Singh to Return Padma Shri Over Sanjay Singh's Election as WFI Chief

On Friday, Punia, as a mark of protest, kept the Padma Shri Award on the footpath near the Prime Minister's residence and left the place. “I will give the Padma Shri award to anyone who will take it to PM Modi,” Punia told the Delhi Police.

Announcing his decision to return his Padma Shri on Twitter, Virender also questioned cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's silence on the matter.

“I will also return the Padma Shri for my sister and the daughter of the country, Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Sir. I am proud of your daughter and my sister SakshiMalik,” wrote Virender Singh on X.

“But... why...? But I would also request the top players of the country to also give their decision...@sachin_rt @Neeraj_chopra1,” he said in his post.