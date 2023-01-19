Politician Shouldn't be Allowed to Occupy Wrestling Chief's Post: Mahavir Phogat

Wrestlers have alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed female wrestlers.
(Photo: PTI)
Dronacharya awardee coach Mahavir Phogat on Thursday came out in support of protesting wrestlers and suggested that a politician should not be allowed to occupy the post of president in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), rather "a good deserving grappler or athlete should take over".
Mahavir's comments came a day after several wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh protested at the Jantar Mantar against the functioning of the WFI and its president.
On Wednesday, they alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few other coaches at national camps in Lucknow sexually harassed female wrestlers.
"I got to know through women wrestlers that he used to give dirty looks to them, threaten them that he will end their career, which is shameful and shocking at the same time. All these girls have faced a lot. I request the government to take strict action and support the wrestlers," he added.
Earlier in the day, the meeting between the Sports ministry officials and the delegation of four wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh and Sakshi Malik failed to yield results as protesting grapplers were not satisfied with the response.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)