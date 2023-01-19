Politician Shouldn't be Allowed to Occupy Wrestling Chief's Post: Mahavir Phogat

Dronacharya awardee coach Mahavir Phogat on Thursday came out in support of protesting wrestlers and suggested that a politician should not be allowed to occupy the post of president in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), rather "a good deserving grappler or athlete should take over".

Mahavir's comments came a day after several wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh protested at the Jantar Mantar against the functioning of the WFI and its president.

On Wednesday, they alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few other coaches at national camps in Lucknow sexually harassed female wrestlers.