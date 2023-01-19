No Resolution on Day 2, Wrestlers Threaten to Register FIR Against WFI Chief

"We’re not talking about just his resignation. We will not stop at just his resignation. But if we are pushed further, we will make sure he is jailed as well," declared Indian wrestler Vinesh as the protest against Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh extended into a second day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"He (Brij Bhushan) said if survivors come forward, he will hang himself. Earlier we had 1-2 women, but now we have 5-6 women who are ready to come forward," added Bajrang Punia as Indian biggest wrestlers continue their protest against the alleged sexual harassment of Indian wrestlers by Brij Bhushan.

"If we are forced, we will file an FIR tomorrow, we will fight a case as well," added Vinesh.

"We are getting support from all corners and I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to support us like he has always been supporting the athletes. We will continue to protest till their demands are meant. We are not afraid of Brij Bhushan anymore," she added.