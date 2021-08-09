Sports Ministry Felicitates Neeraj, Bajrang, Ravi, Lovlina and Men's Hockey Team

Felicitating the Olympians, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Not only medals, You all have won the hearts of Indians". He continued saying, "You are the new heroes of new India". The minister said that you are the real inspiration for youths who will play to win the medal now. He added further, "Indian youths will turn towards sports with new dream and aspirations".

Thakur added, "PM Modi has kept the spirit of Olympians always high. He talked with them before leaving for Tokyo and even in between to keep the morale high".

He said, PM Modi was in contact with their parents also during these days and enquired about their health.

This year India has won 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics which has been the best ever performance till date.