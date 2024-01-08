Delhi Police Conclude Arguments on Charges Against Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

The Delhi Police has concluded its arguments on framing charges against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers.

The arguments by police resumed before the Rouse Avenue Court's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who started the fresh hearing on Thursday after the transfer of ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal who had previously presided over the case.