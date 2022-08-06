CWG 2022: Golden Finish for Vinesh, Ravi in Wrestling; Pooja Gehlot Bags Silver

Vinesh Phogat beat Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don in the women's 53kg wrestling to win her third successive Commonwealth Games gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Saturday.

With only four wrestlers in the women's 53kg draw, Vinesh won all her three bouts to top the group according to Nordic system and walk away with the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a his maiden CWG gold, overthrowing Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling.

With Vinesh's win, India now have nine medals in wrestling, including five gold.

Meanwhile, Pooja Gehlot defeated Scotland's Christelle Letchidjio 12-2 to win the bronze medal in the 50kg women's category. The 25-year-old also won by 'victory by technical superiority'.

India's Naveen (men's 74kg), on the other hand had stormed into the final earlier in the day.