CWG 2022: Golden Finish for Vinesh, Ravi in Wrestling; Pooja Gehlot Bags Silver

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her third CWG gold after beating Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don in the women's 53kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
(Photo: PTI)
With only four wrestlers in the women's 53kg draw, Vinesh won all her three bouts to top the group according to Nordic system and walk away with the gold medal.
Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a his maiden CWG gold, overthrowing Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling.
With Vinesh's win, India now have nine medals in wrestling, including five gold.
Meanwhile, Pooja Gehlot defeated Scotland's Christelle Letchidjio 12-2 to win the bronze medal in the 50kg women's category. The 25-year-old also won by 'victory by technical superiority'.
India's Naveen (men's 74kg), on the other hand had stormed into the final earlier in the day.
Vinesh Claims Hat-Trick CWG Gold
In what was expected to be a tough opener against world championship bronze medallist Samantha Leigh Stewart of Canada, Vinesh reduced it to a no contest and finished it in mere 36 seconds.
Next up for the 27-year-old Vinesh was Nigeria's Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye, who tried to resist a bit but soon the Indian had her in an iron grip. Vinesh kept her in that position for more than a minute in a magnificent show of power.
Ravi Dahiya Wins First CWG Gold
Ravi Kumar Dahiya got the better of Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling final to claim his maiden CWG gold.
The 24-year-old Indian won 10-0 by 'technical superiority' over his Nigerian opponent. Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi was also too good for his field since the start of his CWG campaign.
He won both his bouts -- against Suraj Singh of New Zealand and Pakistan's Asad Ali -- by technical superiority in the men's freestyle 57kg.
Naveen Enters Summit Clash
Also fighting for gold is Naveen (74kg), who began with TSU wins over Nigeria's Ogbonna Emmanuel John, Singapore's Hong Yeow Lou and England's Charlie James Bowling.
He will next fight it out with Pakistan's Tahir Muhammad Sharif.
Pooja Gehlot Claims Bronze
Pooja won her bronze medal pla-off in the women's 50kg event overcoming Scotland's Christelle Letchidjio via a technical superirority win.
Pooja Gehlot made a confident start with a TSU win over Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio and then got a walk over from Cameron's Rebecca Ndolo Muambo to make the semi-final stage with ease.
However, she lost the last-four clash 6-9 to Canada's Madison Bianca Parks. Since only six wrestlers featured in this category, it was competed in Nordic style where all wrestlers, divided into two groups, competed once against each other.
In men's freestyle 97kg, Deepak Nehra will fight for bronze. He will clash with Pakistan's Tayab Raza. Also competing for a bronze medal is India's Pooja Sihag in the women's freestyle 76kg. She will take on Australia's Naomi de Bruine.
(With inputs from PTI)
