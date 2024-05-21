Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestling Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brij Bhushan Singh Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Harassment Case, Demands Trial

Brij Bhushan Singh Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Harassment Case, Demands Trial

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been charged with sexual harassment of women wrestlers
The Quint
Wrestling
Published:

Delhi court has framed charges against the former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi court has framed charges against the former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi court on Tuesday (21 May) charged BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with sexual harassment of women wrestlers. He faces charges under the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, using force to outrage women's modesty, and criminal intimidation.

Singh appeared at Rouse Avenue court, pleaded not guilty before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, and expressed his readiness to face trial. "When I have not committed any mistake, why will I admit it?" he said.

Following this, the court formally charged Brijbhushan Singh and asked him to sign the necessary documents.

Also ReadAnju Bobby George: India’s 2024 Olympics Aim Is Reaching Double-Digits in Medals
Also ReadDelhi Court Frames Sexual Harassment Charges Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Also ReadA Ticket to Brij Bhushan's Son Displays Open Contempt for the Dignity of Women

The former WFI chief has denied the allegations levelled against him and has demanded a trial.

"Charges have been framed, now Delhi Police have to prove them. I have proof of my innocence. These are false cases. There is a legal process, we must follow it," he told the media. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

When questioned if the allegations cost him a poll ticket, Brijbhushan Singh replied, "My son has got a ticket."

A six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not given a ticket by the BJP this time. Instead, the party chose his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, to run for the Kaiserganj seat, which Brij Bhushan had represented three times.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT