Brij Bhushan Singh Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Harassment Case, Demands Trial

Delhi court has framed charges against the former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.
(Photo: PTI)
A Delhi court on Tuesday (21 May) charged BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with sexual harassment of women wrestlers. He faces charges under the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, using force to outrage women's modesty, and criminal intimidation.
Following this, the court formally charged Brijbhushan Singh and asked him to sign the necessary documents.
The former WFI chief has denied the allegations levelled against him and has demanded a trial.
When questioned if the allegations cost him a poll ticket, Brijbhushan Singh replied, "My son has got a ticket."
A six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not given a ticket by the BJP this time. Instead, the party chose his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, to run for the Kaiserganj seat, which Brij Bhushan had represented three times.
