Bajrang Punia Loses SF at Tokyo Olympics; Will Fight For Bronze on 7 August

The Azerbaijani wrestler though managed to turn the bout around in that round itself, upping the ante and picking 4 points to storm into a 4-1 lead.

Bajrang tried to defend his out of the lock but was unable to get around his opponent.

Aliyev started off the second round strongly too quickly pining Bajrang a couple of times to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Indian though raised some hopes of a comeback after that when he got the better off his opponent to reduce the lead to 3 points with a little less than two minutes on the clock.

From then on in though, Aliyev not only managed the bout well but picked up crucial points while defending to take the bout eventually.

Bajrang protested the last play but lost the challenge and conceded the contest on points by a score of 12-5.

Aliyev will not face Japan's Takuto Otoguro in the final.