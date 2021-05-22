After Weeks on The Run, Wrester Sushil Kumar Arrested: Report

Sushil Booked For Murder, Abduction and Criminal Conspiracy.

Additional sessions judge Jagdish Kumar declined to grant anticipatory bail to Kumar who has been booked for murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy. Kumar in his plea, filed by advocate Kumar Vaibhaw has said: "unfounded, baseless, scurrilous and preposterous allegations have been made against the applicant maliciously with the only motive to humiliate and injure the reputation of the applicant."

The police said Kumar is the main accused who has played a key role in the commission of offence.

The police had also announced a cash award of Rs.50,000 for anyone who provides information on Sushil's associate Ajay Kumar, who is a co-accused in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a former international wrestler.

On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed at Chhatrasal Stadium, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Dhankar.

Kumar, in the plea, argued that statement of the victims has been recorded and alleged recoveries have also been made, therefore no custodial interrogation was required. Kumar also claimed that he has no connection with the alleged firing, which took place during the brawl.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under various sections: 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The police have also included sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.