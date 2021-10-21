Why Should India 'Boycott' Pakistan Match at T20 World Cup & Gift Them the Win?

Days before the most high-octane clash in the Indian cricket team's roster and we've once again seen cries for India to boycott the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan this Sunday 'in national interest'.

One TV anchor on Tuesday night surrounded himself with men who sing the same tune as he shouted, ‘you’re making it look like those one or two points are going to make a difference to us, no sir!'

Firstly, it’s two points. Not one. And more importantly, the two points from the match will most likely not make a difference to India, or India’s campaign, at all considering how they’re going in as favourites.

But it could be the difference between Pakistan getting knocked out in the group stage or progressing to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

So, does that work better for our ‘national interest’? To be the stepping-stone on which Pakistan sail into the semis and move one step closer to the title?