Lack of Clarity, Self-Belief, Technical Flaw: What's Ailing India's Batters?

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team, which started the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup with the tag of "favourites" are winless after two matches and on the brink of elimination. However, the surrender by the team, especially the batters, is the most disappointing thing for fans as well as experts.

Whether it was against arch-rivals Pakistan or New Zealand, Indian batters have produced lacklustre performances and given bowlers very little to fight.

The 'timid' approach of batters has clearly indicated that they lack clarity and self-belief and their failure to adapt to the UAE conditions is also quite surprising.

Opposition bowlers have also exposed the flawed technique of Indian top-order, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

A look into what went wrong for Indian batters in a disastrous week in the ongoing T20 World Cup.