India vs England World Cup 2023: Date and Time, Venue, Squad & Live Streaming

The India vs England World Cup 2023 date and time are stated here for the fans.
(Photo: PTI)
India vs England Live Streaming: India has been performing exceptionally well in the current World Cup tournament and it has been in the second position with 10 points. India has not lost a single match till now and we can expect them to play in the finals this year. Team India will be courteous hosts in Lucknow — the City of Nawabs — a place that's known for its graciousness and hospitality.
India will be facing England tomorrow, 29 October 2023. Rohit Sharma's team will take on the bumbling crew of Jos Buttler at the BRSABV Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium, hoping to win their 6th World Cup 2023 match. On the other hand, England has nothing much to lose since they are in the 9th position with a single win. Let's have a look at the squad, venue, date and time, and live-streaming details.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin
England Squad: Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran
India vs England Cricket World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 29, at 2:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.
India vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
India vs England Cricket World Cup match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.
Interested fans can watch the India vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)