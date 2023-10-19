India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup: B'desh 10/0 in 5 Overs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s match
(Photo: PTI/The Quint)
Bangladesh's won the toss and elected to bat first in match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2023 against India at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Rohit Sharma is playing an unchanged XI but Shakib al Hasan is out of the game due to injury, Nasum Ahmed takes his spot.
India come into the game unbeaten in the tournament, having won all three of their matches so far.
Bangladesh though have lost two games and won one so far in the league stage.
Bumrah has the ball for the fifth over with the two bowlers having conceded just the 6 runs so far. Litton and Tanzid aren’t given much to play with by the bowler and i’s just the 4 runs from this over.
Bangladesh 10/0 after 5 overs
Siraj gets the second over and Tanzid Hasan gets some free flow in his arms and sends the first ball to the boundary line. A clean cover drive this. Rohit Sharma dives to his right to give it a shot but the ball is well clear of him.
A tight next few balls and it's just the four runs from this over.
Bangladesh 5/0 after 2 overs.
National anthem done, and soon enough the stadium erupts in chants of ‘Bumraah Bumraah’ as India’s star pacer starts the match off. It’s openers Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan who are facing him.
Just the one run conceded.
Bangladesh 1/0 after 1 over.
Toss is done and Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first. No Shakib al Hasan as he continues to recover from the left quad injury he sustained in the game against New Zealand.
Najmul Hossain Shanto is captaining Bangladesh in his place. 'He's struggling a bit,' he says about Shakib's injury and adds, 'I think he will recover soon.' Nasum Ahmed plays in place of Shakib and interestingly, Taskin Ahmed is also not in the XI, making way for Hasun Mahmud.
'Would've bowled first,' says the Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he says India are unchanged.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
Three wins under their belt and India come into Thursday's game as firm favourites to collect two more points for their campaign. The number one ranked ODI side in the world has collected comprehensive victories against Australia, Afghanistan and arch-rivals Pakistan so far in the tournament and are second in the points table, behind New Zealand, who have one played one game more.
Bangladesh is in the sixth spot with just the one win, against Afghanistan, having lost to New Zealand and Pakistan.
Pune: India's captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
A little setback for the Bangladesh even before the start of play with their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan uncertain of playing after suffering a left quad injury during the team's match against New Zealand a few days back.
The team management said a final decision will be made before the game today with coach Chandika Hathurusinghe saying on Wednesday that he would take the field only if he was declared 100% fit by the medical staff. "If he is not ready we will not take the risk of putting him in," he told the pre-match press conference.
We're two weeks into the ICC World Cup 2023 and today India once again take the field, for their fourth outing of the tournament - against Bangladesh.
Rohit Sharma's team come into the match at Pune's MCA on a three-match unbeaten streak while Bangladesh have won one game and lost two. There is nine whole league matches each of the teams have to play in the tournament though, so still lots of time for recovery for Bangladesh.
The teams have reached the stadium and the captains will walk out for the toss at 1:30pm IST.
