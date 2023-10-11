India v Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bumrah Strikes, Afg 32/1

Live updates of India vs Afghanistan Today’s Match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
(Photo: PTI/The Quint)
Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team is playing its second ICC World Cup 2023 match today, against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan has won the toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and elected to bat first.
There's one change in the Indian XI with Shardul Thakur coming in for R Ashwin.
Afghanistan scored 32/1 after 7 overs with Bumrah picking the wicket of Zadran.
The smile's back on Bumrah’s face as he gets the man who had got going and India pick their first wicket.
Ibrahim Zadran started the seventh over with a boundary off the pacer but 3 deliveries later, he just slightly edges the delivery and KL Rahul safely captures the ball in his gloves. Zadran walks back on a 28-ball 22.
Afghanistan 32/1 in 6.4 overs
Was just writing about Rahmanullah Gurbaz biding his time and the Afghan opener has hit Siraj for two boundaries in the sixth over.
Afghanistan 28/0 after 6 overs
14 conceded by Siraj in the 2 overs he's bowled so far and just the 5 off Bumrah in the 3 overs he's bowled as Afghanistan finish 5 overs with 19 runs on the board.
Ibrahim Zadran's got going a bat, with his 17 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made the one run, off the 8 deliveries he's faced.
Afghanistan 19/0 after 5 overs
Third delivery of the fourth over and India’s going for the DRS. The Siraj delivery connects with Ibrahim Zadran’s right pad which looks to be right in front of mid stump.
But the DRS replays show the ball was going wide off the leg stump.
India lose DRS, Zadran retains his wicket.
Afghanistan 17/0 after 3.3 overs
Siraj gets the ball from the other end and Ibrahim Zadran tries to go for a shot in the second delivery before making good connection on the fourth - a boundary to open his account.
Afghanistan 6/0 after 2 overs
It's Jasprit Bumrah who's opened the bowling for India and the Afghan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran didn't have much answer in the first 6 deliveries of the match.
Just the one run from the over, off a wide from Bumrah.
Afghanistan 1/0 after 1 over
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan will be batting first in New Delhi and Hashmatullah Shahidi has elected to play an unchanged XI. Rohit Sharma though has made one change, bringing in Shardul Thakur in place of R Ashwin.
After winning the toss, Hashmatullah said, "It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying & this is good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team."
Rohit Sharma said he was anyway looking to bat second in the match.
"We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don't think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better," he said.
"We were under pressure (against Australia) to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him."
India and Afghanistan have played just the three ODIs with India leading the count at 2-0 with the 2018 Asia Cup match ending in a tie.
The last time these teams faced each other in the format was during the 2019 ICC World Cup where India closed a narrow 11 run win in Southampton.
There's been just the one match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so far during this ICC World Cup 2023, but it was a record-breaker. South Africa and Sri Lanka together scored 754 runs in the 94.5 overs they played, making it the highest-scoring ODI World Cup match in the tournament's history.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Live Cricket Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Today’s Match Live Updates: A 6 wicket win on Sunday to start their campaign and Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team is up against Afghanistan at Virat Kohli's home ground in New Delhi - the Arun Jaitley Stadium later today.
Toss will take place at 1:30pm IST.
The 15-man squad is still missing the services of opener Shubman Gill who continues his recovery from dengue. According to the latest update, Gill has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at a hotel in Chennai.
India's next match is on Saturday, and it's the big one, against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)