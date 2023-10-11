India v Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bumrah Strikes, Afg 32/1

Afghanistan will be batting first in New Delhi and Hashmatullah Shahidi has elected to play an unchanged XI. Rohit Sharma though has made one change, bringing in Shardul Thakur in place of R Ashwin.

After winning the toss, Hashmatullah said, "It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying & this is good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team."

Rohit Sharma said he was anyway looking to bat second in the match.

"We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don't think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better," he said.

"We were under pressure (against Australia) to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him."