ICC World Cup: Rizwan & Shafique's Tons Inspire Pakistan's Biggest-Ever Chase

Earlier, Kusal Mendis was the star of the show for Sri Lanka for the second successive game, slamming a majestic century to get his side off to a phenomenal start to the innings.

However, Mendis was taken to the hospital after the he suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls.

Dushan Hemantha replaced him in the field, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has taken over the wicketkeeping duties in his absence.

Sri Lanka's innings began in troubling fashion as Hasan Ali dismissed Kusal Perera for duck, the second duck for a Lankan opener at the tournament.

Mendis countered the Pakistani attack, hitting an impressive total of 20 boundaries, including six maximums, in his outstanding innings, propelling his side towards a substantial total.

Pathum Nissanka (51) batted well at the other end, before Samarawickrama joined Mendis out in the middle.

It was Samarawickrama, who steadied the ship as Hasan returned to pick up the key wicket of Mendis and Charith Asalanka (1) in his next over to dismantle Sri Lanka’s lower to middle order.

Samarawickrama then reached his century as Sri Lanka accelerated in the final overs. However, he fell victim to Hasan, who claimed his fourth wicket, attempting a reverse pull to locate a gap in the outfield.

Hasan finished with figures of 4/71, and Pakistan did well to keep the scoring in check late on as wickets fell at useful and regular intervals.