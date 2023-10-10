In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Rizwan Riot in Pakistan’s Record-Breaking Chase

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Mohammad Rizwan Riot in Pakistan’s Record-Breaking Chase Against Sri Lanka
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan came into this match on the back of a victory against Netherlands.
ICC World Cup 2023: They had the ideal start with the ball, as Hasan Ali dismissed Kusal Perera for a duck in only his first over.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, Sri Lanka's other opening, Pathum Nissanka scored 51 runs in 61 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The star of the show was the batter at the opposite end – Kusal Mendis – who went after every bowler and played some exquisite shots.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following Nissanka's dismissal, Mendis found another reliable partner in Sadeera Samarawickrama.
ICC World Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis scored 122 runs – scoring his third ODI century, and the fastest century by any Sri Lankan batter in an ODI World Cup.
ICC World Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama was the second centurion of the day. He accumulated 108 runs in 89 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The 111-run third-wicket stand was broken by Hasan Ali.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammad Nawaz then joined the act, dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva.
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan managed to pull things back with impressive death bowling, as Sri Lanka lost four wickets in 20 runs. Two of those wickets were scalped by Haris Rauf. This helped the green shirts restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 344/9.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, Pakistan's start with the bat was disastrous. In only his second over, Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Imam-ul-Haq.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following a disappointing outing against Netherlands, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was underwhelming once again, scoring merely 10 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: But the game was turned on its head when Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a 176-run partnership for the third wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shafique brought up his maiden ODI ton, scoring 113 runs in 103 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rizwan, meanwhile, scored his fourth ODI century.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following Shafique's dismissal in the 34th over, Saud Shakeel played a crucial cameo, scoring 31 runs in 30 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shakeel, too, was dismissed. Yet, despite clearly struggling with a niggle, Rizwan ensured that he takes his team over the line. He remained unbeaten on 131, as Pakistan chased the total down in only 48.2 overs, securing a six-wicket triumph. This was the highest successful run chase in the history of the tournament.