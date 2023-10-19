ICC World Cup: Fans Complain of Long Wait Outside Pune Stadium For India Game

Fans took to social media to complain about the long lines outside the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Another ICC World Cup 2023 match and another round of complains about the BCCI's lack of ability to organise a smooth viewing experience for the fans.
This time it's the MCA Stadium in Pune where India is playing Bangladesh in their fourth league stage match. Rohit Sharma's team were made to bowl first by Najmul Hossain Shanto who is leading the Bangladesh side in the absence of the injured Shakib al Hasan. Well into the powerplay of the game, just as the stadium cameras showed a wide shot of the MCA Stadium, rows of empty seats were visible to the audience watching from home.
On social media, fans outside the stadium were posting videos and photos of the long lines outside the stadium, even an hour after the start of play.
Even as fans complained of the long lines to enter the stadium, there was a big setback for the Indian team on the field as Hardik Pandya had to limp off the ground in the ninth over after twisting his ankle in his follow-through to a delivery.
Pandya, who came in as the first change after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj had bowled four overs each, was struck back-to-back fours by Litton Das in the second and third deliveries.
Pandya, who took to the field with strapping on his right leg, had some treatment from the physio but then hobbled off the ground, unable to bowl the next delivery.
Former India captain Virat Kohli bowled the remaining three balls to complete the over, giving away just two runs as Bangladesh raced to 47 for no loss at the end of nine overs.
