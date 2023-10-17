ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Lose Authority – What’s Wrong With 5-Time Champs?

For all the young batch of Australian cricketers who inspire confidence with their razzmatazz, they have been desperately reliant on the veteran duo of David Warner and Steve Smith. Neither, however, has looking convincing so far, with both having scored only 65 runs in three games – ultimately resulting in a collective batting failure.

In their campaign opener against India, the two got off to decent starts, before losing their wickets to spinners. Warner was caught & bowled by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, while Smith lost his wicket to a Ravindra Jadeja stunner.

While Warner's 41 against India can still be praised for showing resilience on a difficult surface, there is but no justification to hide the performances in the last couple of matches, where he scored a combined 41 runs.