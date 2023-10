In Photos: Australia Collect First 2023 ICC WC Points, beat Sri Lanka by 5 Wkts

Lucknow: Sri Lanka's batters Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne walk back due to rain during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Sri Lanka was at 177/4 in 32 overs when rain stopped play for the first time.