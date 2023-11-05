ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin’s 49 ODI Centuries Record on B’Day

Post India's innings, the 35-year-old revealed that the pitch was "tricky" to bat on and that the ball started gripping and turning after the 10th over of the game.

Virat also said that the team management expected him to bat deep since the services of Hardik Pandya wasn't available.

"It was a wicket that was tricky to bat on, we got a great start from Rohit and Shubman, my job was to keep it going on. The ball started gripping and turning after the 10th over, it slowed down and then my role was to bat deep with the others playing around me. That was what was communicated to me by the team management," he told the broadcasters during the mid-innings break.