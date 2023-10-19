ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Elated At Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century

India on Thursday rode on Virat Kohli’s scintillating century to achieve their fourth consecutive win in the ICC World Cup 2023 as they registered a resounding 7-wicket victory over the Tigers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Virat, who came in to bat alongside Shubman Gill after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma at 48 had a dream start to his innings. A recipient of two free-hits on the trot, Virat slammed them for a maximum and a boundary to make his intentions clear.