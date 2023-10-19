ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Elated At Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century
Photo: PTI
India on Thursday rode on Virat Kohli’s scintillating century to achieve their fourth consecutive win in the as they registered a resounding 7-wicket victory over the Tigers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Virat, who came in to bat alongside Shubman Gill after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma at 48 had a dream start to his innings. A recipient of two free-hits on the trot, Virat slammed them for a maximum and a boundary to make his intentions clear.
What unfolded on the pitch next was nothing short of a nightmare for the bowling attack of Bangladesh. Virat was all over them and enjoyed the support from the crowd who kept raising his spirits till the very end of the game.
As Virat roared with his 48th ODI century, here’s how fans and cricketing fraternity on X reacted to India’s yet another miraculous win:
