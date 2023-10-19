Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Elated At Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century

#CWC23 | #ViratKohli's century left the Indian fans elated, as he is now on standing on the verge of history.
The Quint
World Cup
Published:

Photo: PTI

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Elated At Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century</p></div>
India on Thursday rode on Virat Kohli’s scintillating century to achieve their fourth consecutive win in the ICC World Cup 2023 as they registered a resounding 7-wicket victory over the Tigers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Virat, who came in to bat alongside Shubman Gill after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma at 48 had a dream start to his innings. A recipient of two free-hits on the trot, Virat slammed them for a maximum and a boundary to make his intentions clear.

Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: Kohli Pilots India’s Juggernaut in 7-Wicket Win Over B’Desh

What unfolded on the pitch next was nothing short of a nightmare for the bowling attack of Bangladesh. Virat was all over them and enjoyed the support from the crowd who kept raising his spirits till the very end of the game.

As Virat roared with his 48th ODI century, here’s how fans and cricketing fraternity on X reacted to India’s yet another miraculous win: 

Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: ‘Wanted To Stay Till the End & Finish Game’ – Virat Kohli
