World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa At the Top After Defeating New Zealand

The New Zealand cricket team locked horns with South Africa on Wednesday in the 32nd game of the World Cup 2023 tournament at MCA Stadium in Pune. This was the seventh clash for both teams in the ongoing ODI series. South Africa won the match by 190 runs and secured the first position at the top of the points table while New Zealand is at the fourth position with 8 points.

Have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup points table 2023 after the New Zealand vs South Africa match.