World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa At the Top After Defeating New Zealand

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Check the complete rankings of the teams after South Africa vs New Zealand match
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Published:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.

(Photo: The Quint)

The New Zealand cricket team locked horns with South Africa on Wednesday in the 32nd game of the World Cup 2023 tournament at MCA Stadium in Pune. This was the seventh clash for both teams in the ongoing ODI series. South Africa won the match by 190 runs and secured the first position at the top of the points table while New Zealand is at the fourth position with 8 points.

Have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup points table 2023 after the New Zealand vs South Africa match.

Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 After New Zealand vs South Africa Match

1South Africa7612.2912
2India6601.40512
3Australia6420.978
4New Zealand7430.4848
5Pakistan734-0.0246
6Afghanistan633-0.7186
7Sri Lanka624-0.2754
8Netherlands624-1.2774
9Bangladesh716-1..4462
10England615-1.6522
