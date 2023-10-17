ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands At 9th Rank After NED vs. SA Match

Netherlands and South Africa played in the 15th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday, 17 October 2023. The Netherlands lost its two opening matches whereas South Africa won both of its two opening matches.

South Africa lost today's match against the Netherlands team by 38 runs. Also, it is the first match won by Netherlands. Let's have a look at the complete ICC World Cup 2023 points table below.