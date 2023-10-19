ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out Ahead of Australia Clash

Ahead of the clash against Australia on Friday, Pakistan left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and will not be available for selection until next week as confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Batting all-rounder Salman Agha, too, caught a fever on the Wednesday evening practice session and is still recovering. However, Fakhar was dropped after one match, and Salman is yet to play at this World Cup.