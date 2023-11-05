Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Assured Of First Place

India and South Africa, two of the strongest teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 locked horns in a super match today, Sunday, 5 November 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it was one of the most exciting games between the two cricketing giants. India and South Africa have been the top two teams on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. India has been invincible in the World Cup 2023 by winning all eight matches and they also became the first team to qualify for the semifinals. India defeated South Africa by 243 runs and remains at the top of the table. So after today's win, it is confirmed that India will be at the top even after league stage.