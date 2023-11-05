Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Assured Of First Place

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Assured Of First Place

Check the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table today after India vs South Africa match
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Updated:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.

(Photo: The Quint)

India and South Africa, two of the strongest teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 locked horns in a super match today, Sunday, 5 November 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it was one of the most exciting games between the two cricketing giants. India and South Africa have been the top two teams on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. India has been invincible in the World Cup 2023 by winning all eight matches and they also became the first team to qualify for the semifinals. India defeated South Africa by 243 runs and remains at the top of the table. So after today's win, it is confirmed that India will be at the top even after league stage.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table After India vs South Africa Match

PositionTeamsPlayedWonLostRun ratePoints
1India8802.45616
2South Africa8621.37612
3Australia7520.92410
4New Zealand8440.3988
5Pakistan8440.0368
6Afghanistan743-0.338
7Sri Lanka725-1.1624
8Netherlands725-1.3984
9Bangladesh716-1.4462
10England716-1.5042
Published: 05 Nov 2023,08:50 PM IST

