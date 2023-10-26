ICC World Cup 2023: Pcb Urges Pakistan Fans To Support Babar Azam Amid Poor Run
Image: Twitter/PCB
After suffering three consecutive defeats at the hands of the hosts India, Australia and a lower-ranked Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board has issued an official statement urging the supporters to back the men in green and be optimistic about their comeback in the show-piece event.
This comes after the team received severe backlash on social media and Babar Azam’s captaincy was subjected to criticism.
Additionally, the statement emphasized that the freedom to choose the team for the World Cup was given to both captain Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.
According to the statement, the board will decide what is best for Pakistan cricket based on how well the team performs at the World Cup.
With four points and a negative run rate of -0.400, Pakistan is currently ranked fifth in the standings. Of the five games they have played so far, they have won two.
They now have four games left in the group-stage where they will square off against teams like Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, and South Africa.
