ICC World Cup 2023: Should India Rest Key Players Against Netherlands?
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
It is not a frequent occurrence that the Indian cricket team – or any team, for that matter – enjoy the luxury of walking into a World Cup game without a single worry, or nerves. But when Rohit Sharma’s team will take the field against Netherlands for their last league stage match of the 2023 ICC World Cup, in Bengaluru on Sunday (12 November) – he, his players, and the management, will all enjoy this luxury.
For, India have been flawless in the competition. With eight consecutive victories, they have not only confirmed their semi-finals participation, but have also been assured of the first place.
Yet, there will still be a decision to make. And, a big one at that. The question is – Should India rest key players for this match?
1. Scheduling:
Although Pakistan are still not out of the semi-final race, India are most likely to be involved in a 2019 semi-final replay, taking on New Zealand.
The match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 15 November – that is – only a couple of days after India’s match against the Netherlands on 12 November.
2. Continuous Cricket:
The aspect of plausible exhaustion should also be taken into consideration, especially in the cases of players having recently returned from injury lay-offs.
After not featuring for over a year, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is at his consistent best, delivering the jobs in nearly every match for India. Over the last couple of months, he has played 14 ODI matches. Siraj, too, has played 14 ODIs over the last two months.
From the batters, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been consistently involved since their return to the team, and might do with some time off.
3. Testing Bench Strength:
A crucial aspect, considering the uncertainties shrouding every World Cup edition, will be testing the bench strength of the team. Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna – who was recently called up to replace the injured Hardik Pandya – have not featured in any of the matches.
The pair could get up to speed with game time against the Netherlands, which – should India require their services in the knockouts, for unfortunate injuries or otherwise – can later come in handy.
By now, it has been established that India can comfortably afford to rest their major players for the Bengaluru battle. So, what could possibly stop them?
For this, we need to resort to a term used widely in physics and in cricket, for similar-yet-contrasting reasons – ‘momentum.’
If we rewind to 2019, India were in a very similar stage. Having already qualified for the World Cup semi-final, they decided to drop Yuzvendra Chahal from the playing XI for the last league stage match against Sri Lanka. Kohli, then leading the team, stated the leg-spinner – who had featured in all of the seven matches prior to that, and picked up 11 wickets – was being ‘rested’ ahead of the semi-final.
When Chahal eventually made his comeback, in the semi-final against New Zealand, he ended up being India’s most expensive bowler in that game, conceding 63 runs in 10 overs.
The current think tank, headed by coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, have harped on the importance of doing the same things over and over again, which might lead them into fielding an unchanged XI.
