Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Ranks 1st After Defeating New Zealand

ICC World Cup 2023 updated Points Table: India at the top of the table after defeating New Zealand in the 21st match
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Published:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 22 October 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

India faced New Zealand today for the 21st match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 22. The India vs New Zealand match was played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India won the match against New Zealand by 4 wickets and it was their important victory in the tournament. This is the first match New Zealand has lost in the World Cup 2023. India is at the top of the points table with 5 wins and 10 points.

Let's have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup points table today after the India vs. New Zealand match.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table After New Zealand vs India Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India5501.35310
2New Zealand5411.4818
3South Africa4312.2126
4Australia422-0.1934
5Pakistan422-0.4564
6Bangladesh413-0.7842
7Netherlands413-0.792
8Sri Lanka413-1.0482
9England413-1.2482
10Afghanistan413-1.252
