Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Ranks 1st After Defeating New Zealand

India faced New Zealand today for the 21st match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 22. The India vs New Zealand match was played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India won the match against New Zealand by 4 wickets and it was their important victory in the tournament. This is the first match New Zealand has lost in the World Cup 2023. India is at the top of the points table with 5 wins and 10 points.

Let's have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup points table today after the India vs. New Zealand match.