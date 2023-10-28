Blowouts to Cliffhangers: South Africa's ICC World Cup 2023 Campaign So Far

Dominance and drama- the perfect way to describe South Africa’s campaign in the ICC World Cup this year. On Friday night, the Proteas leapfrogged India to move to the top of the points table after they defeated Pakistan by just 1 wicket in what is being considered the match of the tournament so far.

As far as South Africa's history in World Cups is concerned, they would have certainly wanted to test themselves under pressure, and so they did. Chasing 271 on a tricky Chennai pitch against Pakistan, tailenders Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi took their side home by the barest of margins.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for South Africa in this World Cup but they have managed to hold their nerves more often than not. Let’s take a look at their journey in this tournament that has positioned them as strong contenders to claim the World Cup title.