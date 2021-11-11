2021 T20 World Cup: New Zealand To Enjoy Playing Third Final In Three Years

"Look, we're a bunch of Kiwis. There are only 5 million of us, so we're obviously very proud to be representing our country. Yeah, obviously we've had some success in the last few years. But we're going to enjoy the win tonight, make sure that obviously we celebrate that, but then we move on pretty quickly," said Mitchell in the post-match press conference.

"We know that we have a final on Sunday, and whomever we're taking on should be good fun. We'll give it everything we've got, but at the end of the day there are certain things you can't control, so we'll see what happens."

It was a particularly significant achievement for the 30-year-old Mitchell, a late starter in cricket who made his international debut at 27.

"Yeah, I guess I actually consider myself very lucky to have played for New Zealand -- I think I debuted at 27, so to be able to get seven, eight years of domestic cricket under my belt before representing New Zealand, I think I actually consider myself very lucky. That means I learned my game a little bit and go through the highs and lows of domestic cricket so that once you get on to the international stage you understand what works for you both as a cricketer and as a person. You can just go about doing your business.