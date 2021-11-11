It's An Incredible Knock: NZ Captain Williamson On Daryl Mitchell's Heroics

He was also in praise of James Neesham's match-changing cameo of 27 off just 11 balls, including taking 23 off Chris Jordan in the 17th over. "He came out and hit the ball hard. It's what he does. It was a really valuable knock for us. It changed the momentum of the game. There was clever hitting at the end which decided the outcome of the game."

Asked if he would be watching the semi-final between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday, Williamson remarked that players in the team will watch but focus will now go to the final on Sunday.

"I am sure we will be following it. The guys have been watching most of the games. It'll be a fantastic match, highly competitive. We know we have another challenge coming up and we'll change our focus after tonight."