World Athletics Championships: Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary Qualifies for Final

Indian 3000m steeplechaser, Parul Chaudhary qualified for the final round of the event at the World Athletics Championships 2023, which is being held at Budapest in Hungary. With this, Parul also became only the second female athlete from India to qualify for the final round of a track and field event at the World Athletics Championships.

Parul recorded her personal best timing of 9:24.29 and finished fifth in the Heat 2, securing her place in the final round. The first five athletes from all the heats will be participating in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 27 August.