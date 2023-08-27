World Athletics Championships Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra’s Final at 11:45pm

World Athletics Championships Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra cill be competing in the medal event at 11:45pm.
(Photo: PTI/altered by The Quint)
Neeraj Chopra will be featuring in the final of men's javelin throw at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
Alongside the Olympics gold medallist, fellow Indians DP Manu and Kishore Jena will also be competing for medals.
Neeraj will have the opportunity of becoming India's first gold medallist in this competition.
Barring javelin throw, Indian athletes will be seen in two more events – women's 3000m steeplechase and men's 4x400m relay.
Having created and shattered numerous records times aplenty during his illustrious career, Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated 'golden boy', will have the opportunity of adding another feather – a uniquely spectacular one – to his cap.
A year ago, he became India's second medallist at the World Athletics Championships, finishing on the second place. However, he has been in scintillating form, having recorded his best throw of the year – 88.77m – in the heat.
The event will commence at 11:45pm IST.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)