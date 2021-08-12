What Injury Concerns Are Troubling India & England Ahead Of Lord's Test?

After a rain-curtailed first test which ended in a draw, India and England will be eyeing to draw first blood in the series at the Mecca of cricket. The Virat Kohli-led side needed 155 on the final day and had nine wickets in hand. Persistent rain on the final day meant that the match ended in a draw.

The second test promises to be an exciting battle as the forecast is clear for the next five days. Both sides have their injury issues and there will be changes in the playing XI.

Here are the players who will not feature in the Lord's test due to injury.