Could India Play R Ashwin in the Second Test vs England?

This explains why Kohli wants to persist with 4-1 pace-heavy combination.

Ashwin's record in England, on the 2014 and 2018 tours, is not exceptional. He has picked 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 32.92 which is nowhere near his career average of 24.56.

But it was his performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that made him a strong contender to be the primary spinner in the Test series against England. Ashwin picked four wickets for 45 runs in 25 overs in the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton in June. He followed it up with a six-wicket haul for Surrey in a county game last month.

"I like him as a bowler. I like the way he approaches the game, especially the Test matches. He is a match-winner," said Singh to IANS.

He feels Ashwin needs to be treated with care overseas, especially where the pitches are true and don't support spinners as much as in India.

"He is a very clever bowler. If I was around him, I would have never let him be off-guard. I would have whispered only one thing in his ear: You are a match-winner, whatever conditions are there, you are a match-winner," added Singh.

"When he bowls in India, he knows that even if there is a slight lapse in concentration, the pitches will help the ball to turn. He has to bowl in just one spot. But in English conditions, you have to continuously do something or the other," said the former left-arm spinner who played 35 Tests, including in England.

Singh said the captain needs to continuously make him believe and keep egging him on in England.