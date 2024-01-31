Vishnu Saravanan Earns India's First Paris Olympics Quota in Sailing

With his 26th-place result at the 2024 ILCA World Championship in Adelaide, Australia on Tuesday, 30 January, Vishnu Saravanan has secured India's first quota spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics in sailing.

After ten races, Vishnu was ranked fifth in the Olympic quota rankings and secured a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024. There were seven quotas available for the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide for countries which had not qualified for the Olympics earlier.

Having placed in the top 10 and advanced to the gold event, the 24-year-old sailor was assured of an Olympic quota.

"Vishnu Saravanan has secured India's 1st #ParisOlympics quota in Sailing at the ILCA 7 World Championship, held in Adelaide.

"Clinching one of the 7 Olympic quotas available at the event, #TOPScheme Athlete Vishnu outsailed many Asian sailors to finish 26th overall and secure the Paris berth," Sports Authority of India shared the post on X.