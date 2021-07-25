Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui Wins Men's 400m Freestyle Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Ahmed Hafnaoui won Tunisia's first gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the men's swimming 400m freestyle here on Sunday.

The 18-year-old pushed Australia's Jack Mcloughlin to second in the final sprint, becoming an Olympic champion in his first appearance in three minutes and 43.36 seconds, 0.16 seconds ahead of the Aussie.

Kieran Smith won a bronze for the United States in 3:43.94.