Not Satisfied with My Game, Dream is to Win Gold, be an Olympic Champ: Lovlina

However, Lovlina's quest for gold ended in the semi-final match. She became only the third Indian boxer to finish on the Olympic podium, joining two of the biggest icons in Indian boxing -- six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (2012 London Olympics bronze) and the well-decorated Vijender Singh (2008 Beijing Olympics bronze).

Behind Lovlina's brilliant performance over the years is decades of family struggle.

"My journey was really tough. Living away from your family for eight years is not an easy thing. My family supported me a lot and here I am. They motivate me and help in all ways," she added.

The Assam boxer and 240-odd Olympians, support staff, SAI and sports federation officials were invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort Ramparts for Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

"It was a fantastic experience. I have always seen the ceremony on TV and it was a bit surreal to be at the Red Fort and be part of our country's celebration in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other eminent personalities as well as fellow players. This day will surely be etched in my memory forever," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, Mary Kom's coach Chhote Lal Yadav also expressed his happiness to be part of the function. "It is like a dream come true."