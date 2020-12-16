Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay to Start in 100 Days

To mark the 100-day countdown until the start of the relay, a special illumination of the Tokyo SkyTree will take place later to see the landmark light up in Sakura and gold - the colours of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch.

Yukihiko Nunomura, vice director-general of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, told a press conference that Covid-19 countermeasures will be taken to ensure "everyone's health is secure".

He added that the details of the countermeasures will be disclosed next February.

Japan is suffering a third wav e of Covid-19 pandemic, with 1,677 new confirmed cases reported on Monday, 305 of which were from Tokyo, the hardest hit city by the virus among Japan's 47 prefectures.