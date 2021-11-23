Tim Paine Makes A Huge Statement Behind The Stumps; Takes Six Catches

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine made a huge statement on Monday, as he returned to competitive cricket, taking six catches behind the stumps playing for Tasmania second XI at the Lindisfarne Oval, indicating that he has recovered fully from the invasive neck surgery the wicketkeeper-batter underwent in September.

Paine, who stepped down as Australia's Test captain following a sexting scandal less than three weeks before the Ashes, had undergone a neck surgery in mid-September to set right a bulging disc that had been causing him discomfort in his left arm and neck. The bulging disc was pressing on the nerve canal, causing pain on the left side of the body.

While the 37-year-old Paine has stepped down as captain, he has made himself available for selection in the Ashes side. On Monday, he finally played his first full day of competitive cricket against South Australia second XI.