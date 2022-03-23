World Number 1 Ash Barty Announces Retirement from Professional Tennis

“I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that. For me, that is my success,” she said.

In her short career, Barty won three major singles titles on three different surfaces – the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon and, the Australian Open. All in all, she has won 15 titles in singles and 12 in doubles – more than any other active player in that span.

Barty’s current reign as No.1 is the fourth-longest streak in the history of the Hologic WTA Tour, behind Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156). Her 121 total weeks are No.7 all time.

“I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself,” Barty said. “I’ve said it to my team multiple times – `I just don’t have that in me anymore.’ Physically, I have nothing more to give. I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that.

The WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon said, “With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA.

“We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her.”