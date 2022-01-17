Novak Djokovic Could Next Miss May's French Open Due to No Vaccination

Novak Djokovic is photographed after reaching Serbia following his deportation from Australia.
(Photo: PTI)
After his deportation from Australia, men's tennis world number one Novak Djokovic could now be barred from playing in the French Open after the country's Sports Ministry said that there would be no exemption from the new vaccine pass law which makes it compulsory for all people to be fully vaccinated if they want to go out in public places like restaurants and cinemas.
The French Open is scheduled to take place in May.
"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice," the ministry said.
"As far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope it'll be more favourable. So we'll see but clearly there's no exemption."
However, France's sports minister Roxane Maracineanu on January 7 had said, "International Tennis Federation (ITF) protocols at major events meant an unvaccinated player would be entitled to enter France and participate in Roland Garros, which begins in May. Djokovic would not follow the same organisational arrangements as those who are vaccinated."
"But he will nonetheless be able to compete (at Roland Garros) because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it."
Djokovic has already been deported from Australia after having his visa cancelled ahead of the Australian Open. As a result, Djokovic is now banned from Australia for the next three years, and he could now miss Roland Garros too.
(With inputs from IANS)
