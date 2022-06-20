Wimbledon Under Pressure as Russian Player Escapes Ban by Switching Nationality

Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old doubles player hailing from Moscow, Russia, evaded the ban and catapulted into the Wimbledon competition after she switched her nationality to Georgia, a report in the Times Newspaper claimed.

Earlier this year, Wimbledon had barred tennis players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the showpiece event, citing Russia's assault on Ukraine as the reason. The move to ban players drew flak from tennis' apex bodies - the Women's Tennis Association and its male counterpart, the Association of Tennis Professionals as the tournament was docked ranking points.