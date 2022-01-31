Watch Full Australian Open Final: Rafa Nadal Creates History By Beating Medvedev

Watch the full video of the Australian Open men's final won by Rafael Nadal.
(Photo: PTI)
Showing his trademark big-match mentality, World No 5 Rafael Nadal on Sunday scripted history after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a marathon Australian Open 2022 final to become the first male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.
Under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, the legendary Spaniard roared back from two-sets-to-love down to overcome the Russian Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in an epic five hours and 24 minutes final to win the Australian Open men singles trophy.
With his dramatic victory, Nadal claimed sole ownership of the record for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles, moving past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are both on 20 major crowns.
The 35-year-old, who also clinched the trophy in Melbourne in 2009, has become just the second player in the Open Era alongside Djokovic to win each of the four majors at least twice. He is also the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title after Ken Rosewall and Federer.
"It was one of the most emotional matches of my career," Nadal said during the trophy ceremony.
"To share the court with Daniil was just an honour. It is amazing. To be honest, one and a half months ago I wasn't sure if I was able to be back on the Tour playing tennis again. But today I am here in front of all of you with this trophy in front of me. You are just amazing, thank you so much," he added.
