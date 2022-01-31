Watch Full Australian Open Final: Rafa Nadal Creates History By Beating Medvedev

Showing his trademark big-match mentality, World No 5 Rafael Nadal on Sunday scripted history after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a marathon Australian Open 2022 final to become the first male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, the legendary Spaniard roared back from two-sets-to-love down to overcome the Russian Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in an epic five hours and 24 minutes final to win the Australian Open men singles trophy.

With his dramatic victory, Nadal claimed sole ownership of the record for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles, moving past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are both on 20 major crowns.