Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Tokyo After Large Scale Withdrawals

If the 23-year-old Nagal can complete formalities in the next few days, he can hope to compete in two events in Tokyo -- singles and mixed doubles partnering either Sania Mirza or Ankita Raina.



He can also play men's doubles if the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) last-minute move to pair him with seasoned doubles player Rohan Bopanna is accepted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). India's original doubles combination of Bopanna and Divij Sharan is fourth on the alternate list for Tokyo but with ITF giving preference to already qualified singles players for doubles, AITA replaced Sharan with Nagal.



India's highest-ranked singles player Yuki Bhambri, with a protected ranking of 127, could not go as he is still recuperating from procedure on his knee.



Nagal, who had reached the second round of the US Open in 2020, initially couldn't make the grade on June 14, the last cut-off date for Olympic qualification, as he was then ranked 144th in the world. But due to a surge in withdrawals, including several high-profile ones such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal among others due to Covid fears, lower-ranked players like Nagal got upgraded.