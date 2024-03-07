Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Indian Wells; Sumit Nagal Replaces Him in Main Draw

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the 2024 Paribas Open, saying he is not fully ready to compete at the highest level.

The ATP 1000 Masters event's main draw started on Thursday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The former No. 1 has been on site in the California desert and trained Tuesday evening. But he will not take the court against former World No. 3 Milos Raonic and will be replaced by lucky loser Sumit Nagal of India, who succumbed to South Korea's Seong-chan Hong in a hard-fought encounter during the final qualifying round.