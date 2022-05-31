Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022: Time & Live Streaming in India

Watch Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open match on SonyLiv in India
(Photo: Reuters)
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is all set to play Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic in the Quarter finals of French Open 2022 men's singles. The France-based tournament is one of the major tennis event across the world. It is also popularly known as Roland-Garros, and is played on Clay court.
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 31 May (as per IST Wednesday, 01 June 2022).
Venue: Match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be played at Philippe-Chatrier court of Stade Roland Garros, Paris.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the match anticipated match in India.
In India, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open Quarter-final match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST, on Wednesday.
How and where to watch live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open Quarter-final match?
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic quarter-final match on Wednesday can be live streamed online on SonyLiv app and website in India.
Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French open quarter final match on TV in India.
Live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal quarter final match of French Open 2022, can be watched on TV channels under Sony Sports Network, in India.
Check this space regularly for further updates about French Open 2022.
